Circus and musical theatre will combine for a production at the Lichfield Garrick this month.

Cirque: The Greatest Show will be at the city theatre on 14th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in unique, spellbinding style. “An all-star cast performing the big, big numbers from your favourite shows are joined by mesmerising circus stars – making for an enchanting production that is charming and astonishing in equal measure.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £36 and can be booked online.