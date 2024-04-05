Lichfield City’s assistant manager says the club will fight to the end after seeing their title hopes dented.

Jude Taylor’s late equaliser could only rescue a point for Ivor Green’s men last time out in a 1-1 draw against Dudley Town.

Title rivals Congleton Town fired ten past Northwich Victoria without reply in midweek to reclaim the top spot in the Midland Football League Premier Division and open up a two-point lead.

It means that Lichfield now need to hope Congleton slip up in the three remaining fixtures of the season.

But City have now secured a minimum of a second place finish which would give them a home advantage in the play-off campaign should they miss out on winning the league.

Assistant manager Wayne Chapman said that the squad were as united as ever and will continue to play an entertaining brand of football going into the run-in:

“While me and Ivor are at the club, Lichfield City will always play exciting football – it’s the only way that we know how to play. “We’ve scored 133 goals this season and our players play each game with smiles on faces. We won’t be changing that. “Everybody’s still together and will remain together. We’ve had two tough games in three days and everybody’s been back at training working just as hard as ever. That shows you what this football club is all about. “When we took over, just 20 people came to watch our first game. In the last few weeks, we’ve had hundreds come along and the roar when we equalised against Dudley – I’ve never felt anything like it. “We’ve come from 16 points behind Congleton to be where we are now and we’re still in there. We’ll keep fighting until the end.” Wayne Chapman

Lichfield will hope to keep up the pressure when they travel to Darlaston Town tomorrow (6th April).

The hosts have seen a dramatic turn of form in recent weeks to climb to fourth in the table.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.