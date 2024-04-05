Lichfield’s MP has apologised to a businessman over claims made in a post on social media.

Sir Michael Fabricant had commented on a video published online about Dale Vince OBE.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Conservative MP said he had apologised for the now-deleted post.

“On 13th March 2024, on X I posted a comment on a Guido article which claimed that Dale Vince, a Labour Party donor, is a supporter of Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

“This post referenced an article published by the website Guido Fawkes which included an edited clip of an interview with Dale Vince that had been taken out of context.

“The full clip of the interview makes it very clear that Dale does not support Hamas or its actions on 7th October last year. I am very pleased to hear this.

“Accordingly, I have now deleted the tweet, apologised to Dale, and hope this now sets the record very clear.”

Sir Michael Fabricant

