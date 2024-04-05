Audiences won’t have long to wait for the next production by the Lichfield Players.

The local theatre group will be back on stage in May with their production of A Bunch of Amateurs.

Written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, the show tells the story of fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele who is booked to play King Lear in Stratford – but his agent fails to tell him that it’s the village of Stratford St John in Suffolk rather than the home of the Bard.

Director Robin Lewitt said:

“We’re having loads of fun rehearsing. Usually with comedies, once we’ve run scenes a few times we get used to the jokes and we almost forget it’s funny until the audience comes in – not this time! “The dialogue is so sharp and the jokes so good that every rehearsal is full of laughter. “The cast are working hard, but they’re also a gifted bunch with great characterisation and comic timing. We can’t wait to fill the Garrick Studio with laughter.” Robin Lewitt

A Bunch of Amateurs is at the Lichfield Garrick from 1st to 4th May.

To book tickets visit bit.ly/lp-aboa.