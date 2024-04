Lichfield’s last home league game of the season will see them welcome Matlock to Cooke Fields this weekend.

The Myrtle Greens currently sit second in the table, six points adrift of leaders Long Eaton.

The reverse fixture back in September saw Lichfield return from Matlock with a 25-16 victory.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields tomorrow (6th April) is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the 2nds will also be at home as they take on Dudley Kingswinford 2nds.