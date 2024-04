A man has been arrested after cannabis plants were found growing in a Barton-under-Needwood home.

Officers visited the address just before 9am today (5th April) after intelligence reports led them to believe drug-related activities were taking place inside.

A number of plants were found inside, all of which were seized.



A 27-year-old man, from Barton-under-Needwood, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.