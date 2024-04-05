An MP has met with a Government minister in a bid to gain support for the reopening of a mental health facility in Mile Oak.

The George Bryan Centre was closed five years ago following a fire.

Prospects of it reopening have looked slim following a decision to move provision on a permanent basis to an alternative site in Stafford.

But Eddie Hughes, who currently represents Walsall North but will contest the Tamworth constituency at the next General Election, said he believed the facility could still be brought back into use.

The Conservative MP has met with Maria Caulfield, Minister for Mental Health, to discuss options for the centre.

He said:

“It’s been five years since the fire at the George Bryan Centre – but following the unfortunate decision to move mental health provision to Stafford, it is surely about time that local people benefit from health services on this site? “I’m determined to push for the building to be reopened and used to provide much needed services for local people as soon as possible. “I have been contacting and meeting with NHS bosses to explore what options are available. “I recently contacted Stephen Posey, Chief Executive of Derby and Burton NHS Trust, to arrange a meeting and I’ll be following up with the Integrated Care Board, which oversees primary care services.” Eddie Hughes