Plans to demolish a Burntwood garage to make way for a new home have been approved.

The development between 19 and 21 Chase Road will see a three-bedroom property created.

A planning statement submitted to Lichfield District Council said:

“The existing flat roofed garage would be demolished providing space for the new house. “The building line would match that of the two adjoining dwellings. “Four car parking spaces would be provided. “The proposed dwelling is considered to be an appropriate form of infill development compatible with the adjoining dwellings and the overall street scene. It would enhance the appearance of the locality when compared with the existing flat roofed garage to be demolished and the open concrete area alongside it.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.