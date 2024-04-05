People are being given the chance to remember loved ones as part of an initiative run by a local charity.

St Giles Hospice will bring back the Celebrate Lives Lived event which invites residents to dedicate an orange Gerbera flower peg either online or at their Whittington centre in return for a donation.

Ali Callear, community and family services practitioner at St Giles Hospice, said the initiative will help the charity support people dealing with the loss of loved ones.

“I see every day in my role the impact St Giles has on our community, whether that be providing bereavement support at one of our Bereavement Help Points or working closely with our communities to support people who are affected by or caring for someone with a terminal illness. “Events like Celebrate Lives Lived are so important, as they help bring our community together to reflect on loved ones who are no longer with us.” Ali Callear

Each Gerbera is personalised with the name of a loved one and placed in a Celebrate Lives Lived garden throughout May.

“Your donation, however big or small, makes such a difference to the families, and loved ones, myself and the rest of my colleagues at Giles support through such difficult times. Thank you so much.” Ali Callear

To mark the start of the Celebrate Lives Lived, an opening ceremony will take place in the gardens at Whittington at 10am on 5th May.

People can make a dedication online before midday on 19th April at www.stgileshospice.com/celebrateliveslived or by calling 01543 432538.