Chasetown will welcome City of Liverpool this weekend as Mark Swann’s men aim to extend their unbeaten streak to three games in a row.

The Scholars have recorded a win and a draw in their previous two league encounters after putting an end to a seven-game winless run.

Meanwhile, the visitors’ previously scheduled test against Bootle was postponed due to the weather.

But City of Liverpool’s latest run of form has seen them climb to fifth in the Northern Premier League West, meaning three points for the away side could massively boost their prospects of securing a place in the play-offs

A win for Chasetown could see them move within one point of 11th placed Avro.

Following Saturday’s game, the Scholars will then go on to face local rivals Hednesford Town in the Walsall Senior Cup semi-final.