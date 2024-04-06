Community groups are being invited to bid for funding to help boost local facilities.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway are offering grants of between £10,000 and £100,000.

The Department for Transport funding is designed to get more people involved with the railways.

Cara Higgs, London Northwestern Railway’s community strategy manager, said:

“This funding is crucial for the railway – and the vital projects make a real difference to local areas. “The scheme has already supported a number of community-led projects in recent years and I am delighted that we have secured funding for new applications.” Cara Higgs

Previously, projects have included enhancing platforms with artwork and plants, as well as the opening of a tea room at a station.

The deadline for applications is 16th April. For more details visit www.lnr.uk/ycyf.