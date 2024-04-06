The music of Bruce Springsteen will be showcased in a gig at the Lichfield Guildhall.

Tom Brooksby’s acoustic show will pay tribute to ‘The Boss’ on 20th April.

The performance will feature some of Springsteen’s famous anthems as well as a number of album tracks from his back catalogue.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Tom’s new show is engaging and personal and reminiscent of the Nebraska, Tom Joad, and Devils and Dust tours as well as Springsteen’s more recent Broadway shows.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked via lichfieldarts.org.uk.