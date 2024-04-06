The music of Bruce Springsteen will be showcased in a gig at the Lichfield Guildhall.
Tom Brooksby’s acoustic show will pay tribute to ‘The Boss’ on 20th April.
The performance will feature some of Springsteen’s famous anthems as well as a number of album tracks from his back catalogue.
A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:
“Tom’s new show is engaging and personal and reminiscent of the Nebraska, Tom Joad, and Devils and Dust tours as well as Springsteen’s more recent Broadway shows.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Tickets are £15 and can be booked via lichfieldarts.org.uk.