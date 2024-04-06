A Lichfield care home is welcoming people to find out more about its facilities at an open day later this month.

The event will be held between 9am and 5pm at The Spires win 20th April.

Visitors will be able to enjoy homemade cakes and refreshments before meeting the team and touring the home.

Ula Muskus, operations manager at The Spires, said:

“I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. “Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at The Spires will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.” Ula Muskus