Lichfield City suffered an afternoon to forget as they were thumped 4-0 at Darlaston Town.

A first half strike and three more in the second period saw the hosts walk away with all three points.

Ivor Green’s men started brightly and saw Cameron Dunn send an early effort wide while Dan Smith also saw a shot blocked.

But Darlaston went ahead with a quarter of an hour on the clock when a free kick was headed home by Alexander Foreshaw.

They went close to a second before the break as a shot from inside the box flashed over the bar.

Dan Lomas headed wide early in the second half as Lichfield went in search of a leveller.

But the home side doubled their advantage on 55 minutes when sub James Rowland scored from the penalty spot.

It was 3-0 ten minutes later as Aaron Bishop skipped past a couple of challenges before slotting past James Beeson.

Dom Lewis sent a strike wide at the other end, before things went from bad to worse for Lichfield as Darlaston netted their fourth through Kieron Miller.

The result means City now sit five points behind league leaders Congleton with just two games left to play.