MasterChef finalist Tommy Thorn will cook up a treat at an event in Lichfield.

The culinary star will be joined by executive chef Carl Cleghorn from Thornbury Castle for the Sauce Supper Club at Thyme Kitchen on 26th April.

A tasting menu will be served up by the pair who have previously worked alongside each other before Tommy moved to London to work at the likes of Chapter One and The Frog by Adam Handling prior to his MasterChef appearance in 2023.

A spokesperson for Sauce Supper Club said:

“Tommy and Carl are coming back together and combining both of their signature styles to create a beautiful complimentary tasting menu for guests to enjoy at Thyme Kitchen”, Lichfield. “ Sauce Supper Club spokesperson

Places can be booked at www.saucesupperclub.co.uk.