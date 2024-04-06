A new home could be built on land in Lichfield if plans are given the go-ahead.

The property is being proposed alongside an existing one on the corner of Giles Road and Dimlbles Lane.

A planning statement said:

“The application site is undeveloped land adjacent to the property at 1 Giles Road. “A timber fence currently runs along the site’s frontage with Dimbles Lane, with a sloping grass bank between the fence line and the pavement. This grass bank also lies within the applicant’s ownership. “It is proposed to construct a three bedroom detached dwelling following the existing building line along the northern side of Giles Road. “The existing driveway will remain in situ and be improved to become a shared driveway serving both properties.” Planning statement

