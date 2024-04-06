Visitors to the National Memorial Arboretum will be transported back in time as a series of events marking the anniversary of a milestone year are launched.

Taking place on 4th and 5th May, The Year Was 1944 will feature live music, pop-up performances, themed crafts and dance workshops.

The launch event is part of a programme planned to mark the anniversary of the year which saw key Second World War moments including the D-Day landings and the Battles of Kohima and Imphal that helped turn the tide of the war against Japanese forces.

There were also significant developments on the home front in 1944, with children evacuated from cities due to the threat posed by Hitler’s V1 and V2 missiles.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Life in Britain was very challenging in 1944, with the constant threat of missile attacks, shortages of food and supplies and tragic news coming back from the front line. “However, it was also a year of dramatic change and military engagements such as D-Day and the Battles of Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal were turning the tide in favour of the Allied forces. “At the arboretum this year we will be taking visitors on a journey back to 1944 through real stories from people on both the frontline and the home front. “We’ll be kicking it all off with a weekend packed full of free themed activities, music, dance and performances to remember and celebrate life in Britain during that landmark year.” Rachel Smith

Among the activities taking place across the launch weekend are Swing Era dance workshops, roaming actors telling the tales of those who experienced life in 1944, free craft sessions for kids and vintage lawn games.

Full details of the activities can be found on the National Memorial Arboretum website.