It’s that time of the year when the woodland floors transform into a delicate sea of blue.

The enchanting bluebell (Hyacinthoides non-scripta) makes for the perfect backdrop for a Spring walk, not just for their eye-catching shades of blue but the scent that they produce.

With the temptation of Easter Eggs now out of the way and lighter nights now here, what’s better than a spring walk?

With 20th to 30th April the best time to see them, here are our top local locations to check out the bluebells in full bloom:

Pipe Hall Farm, St Matthew’s Road, Burntwood, WS7 9EL – Take a walk amongst the rolling fields and find the bluebells nestled within the woodland.

– Take a walk amongst the rolling fields and find the bluebells nestled within the woodland. Leomansley Wood, Walsall Road, Lichfield, WS13 8AH – An ancient replanted woodland where bluebells blanket the floor in abundance.

– An ancient replanted woodland where bluebells blanket the floor in abundance. Sloppy Wood, Lichfield, WS13 8JH – Discover the hidden gem of Sloppy Wood where bluebells can be found.

– Discover the hidden gem of Sloppy Wood where bluebells can be found. George’s Hayes, Upper Longdon, Staffordshire, WS15 4LW -Bluebells, wild garlic, wood anemone and yellow archangel are just a few of the fabulous plants that you will find within this ancient woodland. You might evenspot a deer or two.

If you’re heading out and about to check out the blooms, don’t forget to tag us in your photographs on social media via @lichfieldlive and @smallhouebigtrips for a chance to be featured.