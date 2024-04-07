Chasetown came out on top in a ten goal thriller against City of Liverpool.

The Scholars were fast out of the blocks as inside the first minute skipper Jack Langston forced a low save from keeper Calvin Hare.

The Liverpool keeper then saved from Carter Lycett in the third minute before Chasetown took the lead when Luke Yates’ shot was deflected past the Liverpool keeper.

The visitors levelled in the 11th minute when home keeper James Wren conceded a penalty and Kenny Strickland converted straight down the middle.

The Scholars regained the lead in the 27th minute when Lycett’s free kick was powered home by the head of Joe Dunne.

In a quick spell just after the half hour, Chasetown went 4-1 ahead. Firstly, Yates scored from a tight angle after Hare left his line, and then Ryan Shaw extended the lead with a low finish from an Oli Hayward pass.

It was five minutes after the break when Lycett chipped to the far post and Hayward headed in from close range.

City of Liverpool twice almost reduced the arrears with efforts that came back off the post and then the crossbar.

But the visitors did pull one back with a great curling free kick from Josh Quarless in the 75th minute.

Strickland then stepped up again in the 83rd minute to convert his second penalty and reduce the arrears even further.

Substitute Jayden Campbell almost hit a sixth for Chasetown but was denied by a great save by Hare.

Incredibly, City grabbed another in injury time with skipper Danny Mitchell netting from long range.

Liverpool threw everything at trying to get an equaliser but were caught at the back and Campbell netted a break away goal to seal a 6-4 win and the points for Chasetown.