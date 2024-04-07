Plans to fund a new skatepark in Burntwood will be discussed by councillors next week.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will decide whether to push ahead with plans to commit £86,000 of Section 106 money for the facility at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The remaining £20,000 needed would be provided by Burntwood Town Council.

The two authorities have put forward the proposal after a petition was launched by locals. It follows the decision to use land at Cherry Close, which previously housed a skatepark, for a new health centre.

A report by Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects at Lichfield District Council, said:

“The council held a lease with Staffordshire County Council for the previous skatepark and this lease has now ended.” Cllr Andy Smith

If the funding is given the go-ahead, the council would need permission from the Coalfield Industry Social Welfare Organisation who own the land the leisure centre is on.

Cllr Smith added:

“This facility will ensure skaters of the district will continue to have a place to practice, meet, and enjoy the facilities in a safe and secure location.” Cllr Andy Smith

The proposals will be discussed at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (9th April).