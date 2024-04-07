A Lichfield man is taking on a challenge to run 100 miles in 24 hours.

Phil Mason will be raising money to provide equipment for the cancer unit at Queen’s Hospital in Burton.

His journey will start in Warrington on 14th June and take him to the Trent and Mersey Canal where the 57-year-old will run the whole length of the waterway until it reaches the River Trent at Shardlow.

He said:

“Two work colleagues at have been suffering from cancer these past 12 months, both of whom have been under the care of the cancer ward at the hospital. “I am raising money to help the medical staff to carry on saving lives and offer the amazing care that my colleagues have received.” Phil Mason

People can donate to Phil’s fundraising efforts online.