Plans to create a haulage yard and open storage space on land in Fradley has been rejected.

The application would also have seen the construction of a replacement commercial building on the agricultural plot on Vicars Coppice Farm off Wood End Lane.

But planning officials at Lichfield District Council refused permission for the project.

A decision notice said:

“The addition of the quantum of storage proposed at the application site along with its cumulative visual impact to the rural setting would introduce an urban character to the location and would be inappropriate to the rural setting, constituting an unwarranted intrusion into the countryside to the detriment of the character and appearance of this rural locality.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.