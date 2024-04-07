Live jazz will be back in Lichfield when Chris ‘Beebe’ Aldridge performs in the city.

The Climax Blues Band star will play saxophone with his new quintet, Endangered Species, on 17th April.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“With a band all encouraged to bring something slightly different, we’re in for a really fun evening featuring baritone sax, valve trombone and a few more peculiar goodies too.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The show is at the Cathedral Hotel at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.