A bus operator is introducing new services to serve Lichfield and surrounding villages.

Diamond Buses will launch the 33 to connect Lichfield with the new housing developments at Hay End Lane and Sheasby Park in Fradley.

The service will run from Monday to Saturday between 7.15am and 5.45pm from 3rd June.

It has been funded by Section 106 contribution made by the developers of the two sites.

The operator has also confirmed the 12A – which runs between Lichfield and Burton via Fradley, Alrewas and Barton-under-Needwood – will run a Sunday service starting this week.

The additional services are being introduced with the help of money from the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plans fund.