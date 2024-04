People are being invited to get in the saddle to take part in the Ride Lichfield Sportive.

Organised by Lichfield Re:Cycle, the ride takes place on 2nd June.

A 60km and a 100km route are available with riders invited to “pay what you feel”.

The event will help raise funds to support efforts by the LEJoG sisters, who will also host the Spin on the Square initiative on 1st May.

