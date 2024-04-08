Chasetown will set their sights on trying to book a place in the Walsall Senior Cup when they take on local rivals Hednesford Town.

The Scholars will host the Pitmen in the semi-final encounter tomorrow (9th April).

Mark Swann’s men beat Sporting Khalsa 4-1 in the previous round of the competition, while Hednesford prevailed as 6-3 winners against Tividale to secure their spot in the last four.

The Scholars will go into the tie in good spirits though, after goals from Joe Dunne, Oli Hayward, Ryan Shaw, Jayden Campbell and a brace from Luke Yates earned them a 6-4 victory over City of Liverpool at the weekend.

On the other hand, Hednesford Town’s bid for survival took a blow on Saturday, as they were held to a point by Prescot Cables. The Pitmen now sit four points adrift of safety with just three games remaining of their Northern Premier League West Campaign.

Current Chasetown duo Carter Lycett and Danny Glover will also face the side they left in the past year.

The previous encounter between the two sides saw them share the spoils in a goalless draw on New Year’s Day which saw more than 2,000 spectators in attendance.

The winners will face either Rushall Olympic or Lichfield City in the final at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium.