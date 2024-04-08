Plans to purchase new properties to help rough sleepers and homeless residents in Lichfield and Burntwood will be discussed by councillors this week.

Lichfield District Council currently has six Housing First units which also provide those living in them with support from charity Spring Housing.

But the local authority’s cabinet will hear plans to buy replacement homes to prevent having to move out those currently in the properties.

A report from Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, to a meeting of the cabinet, said:

“Four of the units are occupied by individuals who have now successfully maintained a tenancy for several years, thanks to wrap around support provided by Spring Housing, but who still have high support needs. “While ideally the ambition would be to now move these customers on to new general needs properties and free-up the housing pathway scheme units for new rough sleepers, the concern is that moving such customers away from a home that has now become their safe haven may result in them falling back onto the streets, thereby undoing the good work achieved over the past few years. “As an alternative, the council is keen to replace four of the six units, so that the current successful tenants can remain in their homes indefinitely, with a new package of tapering support provided by Spring Housing for the reminder of the contract period, subject to contract negotiations. “Then four more previous rough sleepers can be moved into the new units under the existing package of support provided.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Cllr Pullen’s report also revealed that there were around 32 individuals and families living in temporary accommodation in the district at any one time.

The cost to the local authority is around £80,000 a year for such arrangements.

“Due to a shortage of temporary accommodation in the district, families and individuals are often placed in emergency bed and breakfast accommodation, often outside of the district and away from the support networks and local facilities they rely on. “Bed and breakfast accommodation offers limited or no cooking facilities, and limited facilities outside of the bedroom, making it unsuitable for long-term placements. “Legally most placements in bed and breakfast accommodation should be no more than six weeks. “The average time homeless families spend in bed and breakfast accommodation in the district is four and a half weeks. The average time single people spend in such accommodation in the district is six weeks.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The council currently holds £1.8million in sums from developers where affordable housing cannot be provided on a particular scheme and from Right to Buy properties.

Cllr Pullen added that he hoped to see the money used to help tackle homelessness locally.

“The proposal is for these funds to be invested, through our wholly owned company, to deliver more temporary accommodation across the district, including more Housing First scheme units to support local rough sleepers.” Cllr Doug Pullen

The plans will be discussed at a meeting of the cabinet tomorrow (9th April).