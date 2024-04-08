Train passengers in Lichfield have suffered an evening of delays due to signalling problems.

The Cross City Line has seen no services running between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley due to the issue near Four Oaks today (8th April)

A spokesperson said:

“A fault with the signalling system between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield City means all lines are blocked. “As a result, West Midlands Railway services are unable to run between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley until the end of service. “Network Rail are on site and repairs are ongoing.”

Ticket acceptance schemes have been put in place with rail replacement buses used between Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield.

More details are available on the National Rail website.