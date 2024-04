A choir will mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI at a concert in Lichfield.

Midlands group Beatus will showcase their talents in Songs of the Sea at the George Hotel on 17th May.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us for a celebratory concert marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI. “Enjoy a night of music and a chance to win fantastic prizes in our raffle sponsored by local businesses.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01827 55141.