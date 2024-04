Passengers using the West Coast Main Line in Lichfield are facing a day of disruption due to overhead line damage.

Some lines are currently blocked between Lichfield Trent Valley and Nuneaton – and delays could be experienced for the rest of today (9th April)

Avanti West Coast said trains would be “cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes”.

Ticket acceptance is in place with London Northwestern Railway.

For more details and updates visit the National Rail website.