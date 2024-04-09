A football initiative in Burntwood aimed at promoting healthier lifestyles has helped more than 35 men lose weight in the past 12 months.

MAN v FAT Football sessions take place at Burntwood Leisure Centre on Wednesdays evenings from 7pm.

At the start of each game night, players are weighed to monitor their weight loss progress across a week, before 30 minute matches of six-a-side football take place with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their efforts to shed pounds.

Scores and the combined weight loss are then used to work out the league positions.

Among those who have seen the benefits of taking part is Andrew Webber. He said:

Andrew Webber before and after he began playing at MAN v FAT football sessions

“I have been involved at MAN v FAT since October 2021 as a player but became club’s the coach in April 2023. “Since being involved with the programme, I have lost six stone of excess weight. “The most satisfying thing about being involved has to be when I see a real change take place. “One lad in particular did not want to track his weight initially and did not make much progress, but I persevered. Then when his weight loss increased he admitted – through gritted teeth – that he had started tracking his calories and it was working. “In terms of future plans for the club, we are hoping to build on the social side of things with more outings and sporting challenges as a group. “We have spaces for new players to join, so if you’re looking to get healthier in 2024 and have some fun in the process, get it in touch.” Andrew Webber

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, MAN v FAT Football has more than 8,000 players taking part in over 150 clubs across the UK.

The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan, who decided to develop a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for male participants.

In addition to football sessions, participants also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Players also get full access to the MAN v FAT online gym, so they can train in their own time at home.

For more details on the initiative visit www.manvfatfootball.org/Leagues/FindALeague.