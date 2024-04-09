A Lichfield supermarket will close for ten days for a refurbishment.

Aldi’s store will be shut from 4pm on 14th April. It will reopen to customers at 8am on 25th April.

The new-look shop will feature new layout which will see fresh fruit and vegetables moved to the front of the store and the bakery area moved into the furthest aisle.

The work will also see new improved freezers introduced and a bigger fresh meat and fish section.

A spokesperson said:

“We’ve listed to our customers and created a store that makes shopping with us even better. “Not only can you enjoy shopping in a new look store, but by making the store easier to shop in it will help you find your favourites and all our new ranges too.” Aldi spokesperson