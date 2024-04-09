Sarah Edwards with members of the Bowel Cancer Support Group
An MP has helped a local group celebrate their second birthday.

Sarah Edwards, Labour representative for Tamworth, visited the Midlands Bowel Cancer Support in Whittington.

She said:

“It was a genuine pleasure to have been invited to the group’s second birthday.

“They are quite incredible, offering wide-ranging services from a helpline, support group, counselling, financial support and informative materials across various languages.”

The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month between 10.00am at 12.30pm at Whittington Village Hall.

