An MP has helped a local group celebrate their second birthday.
Sarah Edwards, Labour representative for Tamworth, visited the Midlands Bowel Cancer Support in Whittington.
She said:
“It was a genuine pleasure to have been invited to the group’s second birthday.
“They are quite incredible, offering wide-ranging services from a helpline, support group, counselling, financial support and informative materials across various languages.”Sarah Edwards
The group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month between 10.00am at 12.30pm at Whittington Village Hall.