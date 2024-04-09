A new strategy for the future of of the district over the next 25 years will be “bold” in its aims, a council chief has said.

The Lichfield District 2050 document has outlined four key areas of activity in the period covered – creating confident, prosperous, active and greener communities.

A report by Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said the new vision would be a switch from previous plans drawn up by the local authority.

“A strategic plan should act as the ‘golden thread’, allowing all members of staff and councillors to see the role they play in delivering against the agreed priorities. “The council is a very different Council to the one that agreed the last strategic plan in Spring 2020. “Lichfield District 2050 Strategy is a significant departure from previous strategic plans. It deliberately seeks to set a different tone, to be a strategic plan for the whole district, not just Lichfield District Council. “We cannot deliver the ambitions set out in the strategy on our own – it will require us all

working together, partners, businesses, residents and the council. “It also takes a longer-term view, rather than the normal four-year, medium-term view. This is to reflect that many of the opportunities and challenges we face do not start and end in a political term, but require long-term commitment and focus. “The strategy is unapologetically aspirational and bold.” Cllr Doug Pullen

Members of the cabinet will debate the Lichfield District 2050 draft at a meeting this evening (9th April) before the recommendation to adopt the plan goes to full council next week.

Cllr Pullen added:

“The Lichfield District 2050 strategy clearly sets out our vision and ambitions for the district. “Through extensive engagement we have developed a Strategy that is bold, aspirational and will create a future that we can all be proud of.” Cllr Doug Pullen