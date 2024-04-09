Police are appealing for information after a fire at a new build housing estate in Wigginton.

Emergency services were called to the property at Meadow Lane just before 3am on Thursday (4th April).

All of the homes were unoccupied at the time of the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“At this stage, we think a boiler was stolen from one of the homes.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage can contact police on 101, quoting incident 53 of 4th April.