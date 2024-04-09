Three candidates are in the running to be the Staffordshire Commissioner.

Voters will go to the polls on 2nd May to choose who will hold the role overseeing both Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service over the next four years.

The nominated candidates are:

Ben Adams – Conservatives

Alec Sandiford – Liberal Democrats

Alastair Watson – Labour

Mr Adams has served as commissioner for three years, having won the Covid-delayed election in 2021. He was previously a district councillor in Lichfield and a county councillor in Tamworth.

Mr Sandiford is a borough councillor in Stafford, and has also been selected as the Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Stoke-on-Trent South at the next General Election.

Mr Watson has been a Stoke-on-Trent city councillor since 2011. He currently serves as cabinet member for financial sustainability and corporate resources.