Funding to pay for a new skatepark in Burntwood has been given the green light by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet.

The previous facility at Cherry Close has been removed as part of plans to convert the land into a new health facility for the town.

But Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council have drawn up plans to develop a replacement at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

A meeting of the district council’s cabinet last night (9th April) recommended approval of plans to commit £86,000 of funding for the project.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“We are using funds negotiated from housebuilders to expand our leisure offerings right across the district. “We understand how important they are to residents of all ages which is why we are working to deliver this replacement skatepark in Burntwood and have made an investment in a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park in Lichfield. “Our aim is to encourage more people to be more active, more often and it’s great that we are able to collaborate with Burntwood Town Council in providing a new place for skaters to meet and practice in a safe location.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

A further £20,000 will be added by Burntwood Town Council from Community Infrastructure Levy funding.