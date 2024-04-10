Figures released by Staffordshire County Council show that crews gritted more than 80,000 miles of roads during the winter.

A team of 64 drivers began efforts to keep roads clear back in October as temperatures plunged.

Since then, more than 13,800 tonnes of salt have been used across Staffordshire.

Cllr Mark Deaville, the county council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said:

“I want to thank our hard-working highways crews who have been on hand day and night to clear our county’s roads throughout the winter. “Their efforts kept Staffordshire moving, ensured we could travel to work safely and take our children to and from school when adverse weather hit. “With temperatures starting to warm up, we can now ramp up our pothole repairs and look ahead to the string of major road reconstruction schemes we have planned for this year.” Cllr Mark Deaville