Lichfield City saw their title hopes finally ended with a 2-1 defeat at Highgate United.

The result means they can no longer mathematically catch leaders Congleton Town at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Ivor Green’s men started brightly and saw Dan Smith’s header kept out by home keeper Reece Francis before Jordan Clement fired over from the edge of the box.

Francis was again called into action as he produced a fine stop to deny Clement.

Jack Edwards was next to fire wide as City continued to look a threat.

The breakthrough eventually came on 35 minutes when Smith’s clever chip found Clement in the area and he rounded the keeper to make it 1-0.

Highgate looked to hit back immediately with Beeson showing safe hands to hold a shot from the edge of the area.

At the other end, Clement continued his personal battle with Francis as the Highgate keeper was forced into another save.

Edwards almost added a second before the break as his shot just cleared the crossbar.

The second period saw more of the same as Joe Haines’ effort was cleared off the line.

But Highgate began to carve out more chances of their own with Beeson coming out on top in a one-on-one battle before seeing a shot go wide of his goal.

The home side bagged a leveller on 65 minutes when a cross from James Wilcock hit the City keeper and found the net.

Sub Callum Griffin’s shot flashed just wide of the target as City looked to restore their advantage.

But it was Highgate who would turn the game upside down when a cross-field ball was well controlled by Connor Mooney before steering the ball beyond Beeson to make it 2-1 with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Lichfield had a late chance to level after Dom Lewis’ run created a chance for Cameron Dunn, but his shot was wide of the target.