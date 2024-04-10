A last-gasp long range lob from Jack Langston secured Chasetown a place in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup.
The Scholars saw off local rivals Hednesford Town as they claimed a 3-2 victory in a thrilling encounter in front of 1,287 spectators.
Chasetown dominated early on and took a deserved lead on the 25th minute when Max Chimenes got a touch on a Kris Taylor cross that crept over the line.
But against the run of play The Pitmen were level 10 minutes later when a cross brushed the arm of Jordan Evans and saw a penalty given which was dispatched by Joe Berks.
Just before half-time Eden Bailey gave the visitors the lead when he swept home a cross from the right hand side.
The Scholars made a quick response after the break when Danny Glover fired a ball across and Jack Langston lashed into the net beyond Rhys Williams.
The crucial moment came late on when a misplaced ball by Williams found Langston who expertly placed an effort over the top of the keeper’s head and into the empty net.
Chasetown now have a final against Rushall Olympic or Lichfield City to look forward to on 7th May.
They will return to league action this weekend as they travel to Stalybridge Celtic.
Brilliant winning goal by Langston and a well deserved win for Chasetown against a poor Hednesford town team who somehow scored two goals. Before the last minute goal the game seemed likely to go to a dreaded penalty shootout but thankfully the Scholars are through to play in the final at Walsall’s ground after a so so season.