A last-gasp long range lob from Jack Langston secured Chasetown a place in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup.

The Scholars saw off local rivals Hednesford Town as they claimed a 3-2 victory in a thrilling encounter in front of 1,287 spectators.

Chasetown dominated early on and took a deserved lead on the 25th minute when Max Chimenes got a touch on a Kris Taylor cross that crept over the line.

But against the run of play The Pitmen were level 10 minutes later when a cross brushed the arm of Jordan Evans and saw a penalty given which was dispatched by Joe Berks.

Just before half-time Eden Bailey gave the visitors the lead when he swept home a cross from the right hand side.

The Scholars made a quick response after the break when Danny Glover fired a ball across and Jack Langston lashed into the net beyond Rhys Williams.

The crucial moment came late on when a misplaced ball by Williams found Langston who expertly placed an effort over the top of the keeper’s head and into the empty net.

Chasetown now have a final against Rushall Olympic or Lichfield City to look forward to on 7th May.

They will return to league action this weekend as they travel to Stalybridge Celtic.