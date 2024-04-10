Lichfield karting star Finlay Lines secured a hard-earned podium finish in the first round of the Trent Valley Kart Club Championship.

The 2024 Motorsport UK British Open Champion took part in two days of action at the PF International circuit in Lincolnshire, setting the pace in qualifying ahead of 35 other drivers in the Rotax MiniMax 950 class.

It meant a pole place for the two heat races, with the first seeing Lines cross the line in fourth place.

The Synergy Kart driver started out front for heat two, eventually securing a third place finish.

The two results meant he would start second for the final – but as the lights went out, Lines suffered from being on the outside line as he fell to sixth at the end of the opening lap.

But the Lichfield racer fought back to claim the lead on lap three before a battle saw him slip back a spot four laps later.

As the front-runners scrapped it out throughout the rest of the race, Lines eventually had to settle for third spot.