People are being invited to join in meditation sessions in Lichfield led by a Buddhist nun.

Gen Kelsang Dema, from Tara International Retreat Centre, runs the group at Curborough Community Centre from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays.

She said:

“The classes will focus on practical ways to solve daily problems and increase feelings of peace and happiness. “Living with a sense of purpose is very important for our mental health and wellbeing. “In this series of classes we will explore how to make our life truly meaningful by following the path to happiness taught by Buddha through which we can fulfil all our wishes. “We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments. “Each session is self-contained so you can join at any time.” Gen Kelsang Dema

Classes cost £7 and can be booked online or paid in cash on the night.