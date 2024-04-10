Plans to convert a former Lichfield city centre hair salon into a bar have been approved.

The development is planned for the site at 28 Market Street.

As well as the change of use, it would also allow new signage and outdoor seating to be installed.

A planning statement said:

“The design proposal is focussed on the interior, currently utilised as a salon, to adapt into a vibrant and modern bar with a late license.

“The proposed refurbishment seeks to breathe new life into this historic structure while preserving its architectural heritage.

“On the first floor, the new stud walls will enclose modern and well-appointed toilet facilities for customers. Adjacent to the toilets, a VIP bar area will be introduced, providing an exclusive and comfortable space for patrons seeking a premium experience.”

