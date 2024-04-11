Increased investment in temporary accommodation and wrap around support to help tackle homelessness has been backed by Lichfield District Council’s cabinet.

A meeting this week saw a recommendation that the budget is increased by almost £1million to £2.1million.

The cabinet was told that the local authority currently spends around £80,000 every year on emergency accommodation to support local residents, including families with children.

At any one time there are more than 30 individuals and families from the district living in temporary accommodation – but an insufficient supply of properties means people in need are often placed in emergency bed and breakfast, located outside of the district and with limited facilities.

Funding for the proposal, which includes more ‘Housing First’ units to support local rough sleepers, will come from money negotiated from housebuilders and from money generated through the Right to Buy sale of the council’s former housing stock which is now managed by Bromford.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s absolutely right that we are using money from developers to make a significant investment in providing suitable accommodation for any Lichfield District resident who is facing homelessness.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council