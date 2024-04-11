A fundraising appeal to repair a church organ in Longdon has achieved its target.

St James’ Church had asked people and organisations to sponsor one of the 650 pipes on the 130-year-old instrument after a woodworm infestation left it in need of repair.

The efforts paid off with the target being reached to allow the cost of the work to be covered.

A spokesperson said:

“The number of donations from within and around Longdon towards the cost of dealing with a woodworm infestation in our church organ has been overwhelming. “The work is complete, we have been able to pay the bill in full and can only say thank you. “In terms of the timing of the repair, we had to take a ‘leap of faith’ and commission the specialist company to carry out the work on the organ before we had received the funds. “This is because the flying season for woodworm can start early in the year. “The treatment for the pews and other wooden areas – including the floor in the organ loft – was carried out by a small, but dedicated group of volunteers from within the local community.”