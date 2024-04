People are being invited to enjoy a St George’s Day lunch in Lichfield.

A three-course meal and live entertainment from professional singer Lola L’Amour will be on offer at the George Hotel.

A spokesperson said:

“Lola will transport you to a bygone age when big band music dominated the musical landscape.”

The event takes place at 12.30pm on 21st April. Tickets are £35. To book email [email protected] or call 01543 414822.