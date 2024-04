A new group for young children with SEND is launching in Lichfield.

Kiddibops Musical Play classes will be held at the Lichfield Family Hub on Purcell Avenue from 1pm on Fridays starting from 19th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Come and join Ellie as she shows you how to play musically to support your child’s learning development and sensory needs.”

The sessions are suitable for children aged between two and five.

For more details and to book visit kiddibops.class4kids.co.uk.