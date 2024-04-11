Plans for a garage at a Lichfield property to be converted have been rejected.

The development was proposed at 142 Netherstowe Lane.

A planning application said the existing garage door would have been removed with a window put in place and a living, dining and kitchen area created on the ground floor with a bedroom and shower room on the upper level.

Permission for the original construction of the garage was granted back in 2003, but Lichfield District Council’s planning officers said the new proposals could not go ahead.

A decision notice said:

“The detached garage would not benefit from permitted development rights for the changes to fenestration as these were removed when the detached garage was approved. “Furthermore, the proposed use as ‘habitable use’ is ambiguous and imprecise and may lead to issues in future interpretation.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.