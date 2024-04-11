The annual Stephen Sutton Ride Out will help mark ten years since the record-breaking youngster’s death.

The cavalcade of motorbikes will start from Lichfield Rugby Club at 11am on 12th May before following the traditional 27-mile route through Tamworth, Alrewas, Kings Bromley and on to the outskirts of Lichfield. They will finish at Burntwood Rugby Club.

The event, now in its 12th year, has so far generated just short of £75,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity supported Stephen on his four-year cancer journey before his death at the age of 19 on 14th May 2014.

His mother Jane, who will ride pillion on the lead motorbike, said she hoped the annual Stephen Sutton Ride Out would once again help raise funds for the trust:

“The bikers and public have always come out and supported this annual event helping to raise an astonishing sum of money for Teenage Cancer Trust. “Stephen’s fundraising total is close to reaching £6million – it would be fabulous if this year, his total could break through that figure. “We welcomed a record 577 motorbikes last year, and if the weather’s fine on ‘Ride Out’ day, we hope to see at least as many on the car park at Lichfield Rugby Club ahead of the start. “Members of the ride out team will also be taking part in the fundraising efforts outside Morrisons on 27th and 28th April selling ride out merchandise, yellow bows and inviting donations to help us move Stephen’s total closer to the £6million mark.”

For more information about the Stephen Sutton Ride Out and how to support the event, visit www.facebook.com/stephensuttonrideout.