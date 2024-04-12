A Burntwood building firm is celebrating after retaining a five star rating in a national scheme.

The annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) survey saw Cameron Homes secure a top score.

The scheme sees buyers of new build homes asked a range of questions eight weeks after they have moved into their property.

It is the sixth consecutive five star rating for Cameron Homes, which is part of Tara Group, with over 95% of customers stating that they would recommend its homes to a friend.

Paul Morrissey, chief operations director, said:

“As we enter our 30th year of building homes, we are thrilled to not only have achieved a five star status once again, but to also be placed at the top of several categories in the survey ahead of many of our peers in the industry. “Feedback from our customers is so important to us as we pride ourselves on creating beautiful high-quality homes and we’re dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer service. I’m delighted to see that this has been reflected throughout our HBF results.” Paul Morrissey